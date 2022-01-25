Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Ideanomics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,130. The company has a market capitalization of $497.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.39. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Research analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $27,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

