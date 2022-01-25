IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $22.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,673. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

