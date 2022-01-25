IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $118.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 25.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.