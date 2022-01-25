Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of IMUX stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
