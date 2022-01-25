Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

