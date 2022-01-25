Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after purchasing an additional 362,933 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

