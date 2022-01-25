Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.