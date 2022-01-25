Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

NYSE:NSC opened at $276.31 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.07. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

