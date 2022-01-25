Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $821,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

