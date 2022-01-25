Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,980,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SunPower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SunPower by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SunPower by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 77,028 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

