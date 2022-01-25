Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 149.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Shares of OKTA opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.53 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

