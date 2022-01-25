IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

TSE IMV opened at C$1.43 on Tuesday. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

