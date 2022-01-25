Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

