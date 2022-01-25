IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 68.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

