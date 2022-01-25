IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 3,670 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

