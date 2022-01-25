IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 387,850 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

GOOD opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

