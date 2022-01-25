IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BMRN opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.