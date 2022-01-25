IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

DPZ opened at $456.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average of $506.97.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

