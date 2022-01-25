IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,850,000 after purchasing an additional 627,643 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,587,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,508,000 after purchasing an additional 540,347 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,577,000 after purchasing an additional 503,975 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,578,000 after purchasing an additional 472,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Raymond James stock opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

