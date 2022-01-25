Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

