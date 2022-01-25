ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of ING Groep worth $90,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $30,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,647.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 423.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

