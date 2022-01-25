Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $260,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 89,453 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 619,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,303. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

