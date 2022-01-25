Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $11.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

