Insider Buying: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) CFO Ramesh Ratan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

