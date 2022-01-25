Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Inspired Entertainment worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.