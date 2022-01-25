Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

