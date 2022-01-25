International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Business Machines stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

