International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

