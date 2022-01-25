International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Business Machines stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

