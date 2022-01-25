International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Business Machines stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

