International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.58 ($2.76).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 149.20 ($2.01) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.