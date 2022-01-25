International Media Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ IMAQU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $8,241,000.

