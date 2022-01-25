Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $271.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

