Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Invesco has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

