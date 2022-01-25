Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

