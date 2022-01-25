Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned 4.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

PSCT stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $139.07. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,996. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $157.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.07.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

