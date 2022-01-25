Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 61,311 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,197% compared to the typical volume of 4,726 put options.

BKLN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter.

