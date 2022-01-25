ION Price Reaches $0.0430 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, ION has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $592,315.93 and approximately $76.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00184181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00376275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,689,918 coins and its circulating supply is 13,789,918 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

