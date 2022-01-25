Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.55

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 310886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

