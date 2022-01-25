Ironwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 307,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,361,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

