Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises approximately 2.3% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPI traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.41. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

