Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,528 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

