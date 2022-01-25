Ironwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of MTCH traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,810. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

