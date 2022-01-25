iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1,589.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. 4,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.