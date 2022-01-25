iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

