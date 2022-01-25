iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2,213.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $2,868,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.