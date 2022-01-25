iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 2,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,905. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

