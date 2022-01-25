iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

