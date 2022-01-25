iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.57. 81,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,512. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

