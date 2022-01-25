Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

