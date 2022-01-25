ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.68.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

